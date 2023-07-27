BY APPOINTING NEW ENVOY INDIA POISED TO PLAY BIGGER ROLE IN SYRIA RECONSTRUCTION

New Delhi: By announcing the appointment of a new Ambassador to Syria, a post that has been lying vacant for nearly two years now, India has signaled that it is set to play a bigger role in the reconstruction and redevelopment of the war-ravaged West Asian nation.

Irshad Ahmad, currently serving as Counsellor at the Indian Embassy in Oman, has been appointed as the new Indian Ambassador to Syria, the External Affairs Ministry announced. His appointment comes after Hifzur Rahman served in that capacity from March 2019 to September 2021. The post had been lying vacant since then.

The appointment of Ahmad comes close on the heels of the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan to Syria earlier this month. The visit was seen as a new beginning of India-Syria ties after the Arab Spring uprising. During that visit, both sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, including developmental partnership assistance, education and capacity building.

“West Asia is seeing winds of change as is evident from the reintegration of Syria with the Arab world,” R. Dayakar, former Indian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan who also served in the West Asia desk of the Ministry of External Affairs, told ETV Bharat. “The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is another sign,” Dayakar said. “A new international order is emerging in West Asia following the withdrawal of external forces from the region like the US from Afghanistan and Iraq. A multipolar world is replacing the traditional hegemonistic powers.”

Dayakar said that India can give a healing touch to Syria from the wounds it suffered in recent years. “Syria is a multi-ethnic secular country,” he continued. “They have a secular inclination. India can play a significant role in the reconstruction and redevelopment of that country.”

New Delhi’s renewed engagement with Damascus comes after Syria was readmitted to the Arab League in May this year. Syria was suspended from the Arab League in November 2011 following the Arab Spring uprising. However, India continued to maintain cordial relations with Syria all along. New Delhi took the stand that the civil war in Syria has to be resolved through a Syrian-led peace initiative and not through external intervention. Syria has also endorsed India’s position on Kashmir. Also, following the massive earthquake in Syria this year, India sent tonnes of relief material as part of Operation Dost.

However, the construction of an important dam with India’s aid got stalled due to the civil war. A line of credit (LoC) of $240 million was extended to Syria for part financing (52 per cent) of the 400 MW Tishreen Thermal Power Plant Extension project costing $430 million. The project was halted force-majeure by India’s BHEL when the crisis began, leading to many corresponding issues of demurrage charges on the imported equipment, accumulated interest on outstanding payments and soon. All such issues have been amicably sorted out and the Syrian request of restructuring of the LoC was acceded to by India during a series of meetings between officials of the two sides. BHEL is expected to resume the extension work soon.

During his visit to Syria this month, Muraleedharan announced 300 new scholarships to Syrian students for studying in India. He also conveyed that a consignment of anti-cancer medicines will be supplied to Syria at an early date. “The posting of the new Ambassador signals India’s intention to take a bigger role in Syria’s redevelopment and reconstruction,” Dayakar said. “The fact that a person who is fluent in Arabic has been posted as Ambassador to Syria is also very significant.”

