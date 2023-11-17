BRITISH SIKH TEENAGER STABBED TO DEATH IN LONDON STREET FIGHT

London: A teenager who died of stab injuries in a street fight in south-west London has been identified by the Metropolitan Police on Friday as Simarjeet Singh Nangpal, a British Sikh. The Met Police said four men, aged 21, 27, 31, and 71, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the murder, which occurred in the Hounslow area of London in the early hours of Wednesday.

Detectives from the specialist crime unit said they continue to piece together the events leading up to the tragic death of 17-year-old Simarjeet and reassured the community of working hard to bring those responsible to justice. We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet's murder, as his family members struggle to come to terms with their loss, said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe.

Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue. I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward, he said. Police were called to reports of a fight in progress at Burket Close, Hounslow, and attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Nangpal, from the local area, was found with stab injuries, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.