New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the BRICS nations to demonstrate sincerity in pursuing reforms in global decision-making processes. In his opening remarks at the BRICS foreign ministers meeting, Jaishankar said, "For two decades, we have heard calls for reform of multilateral institutions, only to be continuously disappointed. It is, therefore, imperative that BRICS members demonstrate sincerity regarding reforming global decision-making, including that of the UN Security Council".

"This responsibility is even greater as we contemplate the devastating aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the stresses arising from conflict, and the economic distress of the Global South", Jaishankar said in Cape Town in South Africa. "They underline the deep shortcomings of the current international architecture which does not reflect today’s politics, economics, demographics or indeed aspirations", added Jaishankar.

Also read: BRICS foreign ministers condemn terrorism in all its forms

The External Affairs Minister noted that the global environment today, demands that the BRICS nations approach key contemporary issues seriously, constructively, and collectively. "Our gathering must send out a strong message that the world is multipolar, that it is rebalancing, and that old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change and must act accordingly", he said.

Economic concentration

"At the heart of the problems we face, is economic concentration that leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few. This may be concerning production, resources, services, or connectivity", Jaishankar pointed out. He underlined that the recent experiences impacting health, energy, and food security only highlight this fragility.

"India undertook the Voice of the Global South exercise to place these issues before the G20. We urge that BRICS give it particular consideration and promote the economic decentralization that is so essential to political democratization", he added.

Jaishankar also said that among the key threats to international peace and security is that of terrorism and urged that all nations must take resolute measures against this menace, including its financing and propaganda. He further noted that the level of interest in the BRICS grouping is a matter of satisfaction and a testimony of the growing influence. "For that very reason, decisions we make have far-reaching consequences. They will also enhance our mutually beneficial cooperation in the times to come", he added.

It is pertinent to note that India has emphasized in various forums that it rightly deserves a place at the UN Security Council as a permanent member. The five permanent members of the UNSC are Russia, the United Kingdom, China, France, and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There are also 10 elected non-permanent members serving two-year terms. India completed its tenure as a non-permanent member of the Council in December last year.