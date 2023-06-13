Hyderabad Remains of a Russian tourist who was devoured by a tiger shark in Egypt on June 8 were found inside the shark after people captured killed and dissected the predator According to a report in the New York Post the body parts of the Russian tourist identified as 23yearold Vladimir Popov who was attacked and consumed by a shark were found inside the predator s belly Local beachgoers took action to kill the shark and upon dissecting it specialists confirmed that it was indeed the same shark that had consumed Vladimir Popov as his remains were discovered in its intestinesAccording to the report half of the Russian mans body was recovered from inside the shark including his head chest and arms The other half were found at sea The incident took place on June 8 at a Red Sea resort in Hurghada Egypt where Popov was swimming in front of other tourists Witnesses watched in horror as he was dragged underwater and fatally mauled by the 10foot shark Disturbingly witnesses also reported that the shark played with Popov s body for about two hours before his demiseFollowing the tragic incident individuals in Egypt took matters into their own hands They drove boats into the sea and captured what they believed to be the shark responsible for Popov s death A video captured the moment when a group of people mercilessly beat the tiger shark to death as an act of revenge Museum specialists in Egypt have also initiated the process of mummifying the shark so that it can be exhibited The Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves have begun the embalming procedure on the monstrous predator with the intention of putting it on display in the future local media reportedRussia s Tass news agency reported that Popov born in 1999 had been living in Egypt fulltime In response to the incident the consulate issued a statement via its official channel on the Telegram messaging application advising Russian tourists to exercise caution while in the water and to comply strictly with any swimming bans imposed by local authoritiesAlso read When we swim in the ocean we enter another animal s home Here s how to keep us all safe