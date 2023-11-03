BLINKEN URGES ISRAEL TO DO MORE TO PROTECT PALESTINIAN CIVILIANS AS IT FIGHTS HAMAS IN GAZA

Blinken, in Israel on his second diplomatic mission in the region dealing with the war, reiterated US full support for Israel, saying it had the right to defend itself. He said the US was committed to ensuring that no second of third front opens in the conflict, referring to Hezbollah. But he said there had to be a substantial and immediate increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and, we need to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Without that, there are no partners for peace, he said, adding that it was critical to restore the path toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.