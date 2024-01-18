BLINKEN FORCED TO CHANGE PLANES AFTER HIS BOEING 737 HAD CRITICAL FAILURE

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to change planes while returning to Washington from Davos after his Boeing 737 aircraft had a "critical failure", the media reported.Blinken was in Davos this week to attend meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss city.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Blinken and the traveling press boarded the modified Boeing 737 jet in Zurich, CNN reported. According to the travelling press, the aircraft suffered the issue after boarding and they were forced to deplane. A new, smaller aircraft was being sent for Blinken, and many in the traveling party will now be returning to Washington commercially, they added.

Addressing the media on Wednesday night, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said the plane suffered a mechanical issue. He however, referred further questions to the US Air Force, reports CNN. This latest development comes as Boeing is facing a number of issues on its aircraft. On January 5, an Alaska Airlines jet had a door plug blow out shortly after takeoff when the plane was at 16,000 feet, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the jet.