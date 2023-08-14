San Francisco : Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who recently started his own podcast 'Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates', asked a fun question to his guest Sal Khan -- Founder of Khan Academy -- if he ever got confused with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

"If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy," Gates said, showing a picture of actor Salman Khan. "So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?" Gates asked founder of Khan Academy. At this, Sal Khan laughed and said, "I do." "In fact, in the early days of Khan Academy, I got letters from some of his fans saying I've always been in love with you, I didn't know you can do math, and all that."

Khan Academy Founder further mentioned, "I do watch more Bollywood movies than folks suspect. Microsoft co-founder hosted the first episode of his podcast last month with experts Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, where they discussed Alzheimer's disease. Earlier this month, Gates and his rumoured girlfriend, Paula Hurd, were spotted sitting in a yacht at a party and chatting with other guests.

