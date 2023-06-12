BIDEN TO UNDERGO ROOT CANAL WILL MISS COLLEGIATE ATHLETICS EVENT AT WHITE HOUSE

Washington President Joe Biden is undergoing a root canal after experiencing some dental pain a procedure that will take him out of commission for at least one public event on MondayBiden s personal physician Kevin O Connor said in a memo released by the White House that Biden reported the pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday The president had an initial root canal that day and he tolerated the procedure well with no complications O Connor saidOn Monday morning Biden had further discomfort in his mouth which O Connor said was expected An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will complete Biden s root canal at the White HouseHe was scheduled to appear at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House which hosts NCAA champions from various men s and women s sports from the 20222023 season Vice President Kamala Harris will instead attend in Biden s place the White House said Later Monday Biden is scheduled to meet with NATO SecretaryGeneral Jens Stoltenberg and host a reception for chiefs of mission although it is unclear whether those events would still take place Stoltenberg who has led the NATO since 2014 and has had his tenure extended three times said earlier this year he would move on when his current time expires at the end of SeptemberThe jockeying to replace him is intensifying as leaders of the 31member military alliance are set to meet next month for their annual summit in Vilnius Lithuania Last week British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the case for UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace directly to Biden The US president also met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen another potential contenderAsked about the NATO job at a news conference with Sunak by his side Biden called Wallace very qualified but noted that the conversation among NATO leaders to find a consensus pick to replace Stoltenberg was ongoing Biden s opinion carries enormous weight as the US spends more than any other member in the alliance on defense AP