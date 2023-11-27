Nantucket (US) : President Joe Biden has confirmed that Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed, was released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. "Thank God she's home," Biden said told reporters on Sunday. "I wish I were there to hold her."

Abigail has dual Israeli-US citizenship, and Biden said she was "safely in Israel". She was the first US hostage to be released under terms of the cease-fire. Biden said he did not have immediate information on Abigail's condition. The White House said later that the president spoke by telephone with members of the girl's family in the United States and Israel. He also spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas militants stormed Abigail's kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on October 7 and killed her parents. She ran to a neighbour's home for shelter and the Brodutch family mother Hagar and her three children took Abigail in as the rampage raged. Then all five disappeared and were later confirmed to be captives. They were among the more than 200 people taken to Gaza in the attack that touched off the war. Abigail had a birthday while she was held.

Two of Abigail's family members on Sunday thanked Biden, the Qatari government and others involved in securing her release, saying in a statement they remain committed to the "safe and swift return" of all hostages.

"Today's release proves that it's possible. We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing," said Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali, Abigail's great aunt and cousin. The Brodutch family was also in the group, ranging in age from 4 to 84, released Sunday. Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel's army said one was airlifted directly to a hospital.

"They've endured a terrible ordeal," Biden said, and can now begin the "long journey toward healing".

According to the White House, Biden and Netanyahu agreed the work was not yet done. Biden described the negotiations as a day-by-day, hour-by-hour process and said he would continue working until all hostages were free.