BIDEN OUTRAGED AND DEEPLY SADDENED BY GAZA AL AHLI HOSPITAL BLAST

In statement issued by White House, the US President said, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted.”

“Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” the statement read.

“The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” Biden said.

The bomb which hit the hospital led to the killing of at least 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry which is controlled by the Hamas.

The U.S. is standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel since the October 7 Hamas' bloody incursion into Israel.

Meanwhile President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday to show support for the country's people in the wake of a terrorist attack by Hamas. Unfortunately, his trip to Jordan was abruptly called off after Palestinian authorities cancelled the summit due to a significant explosion at a Gaza hospital, resulting in the loss of hundreds of civilians.

Although Israel denied involvement in the bombing, the Palestinians hold it responsible. Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, began on October 7, more than 4,000 people have lost their lives.