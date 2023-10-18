BIDEN LANDS IN ISRAEL AS MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL GROWS FOLLOWING HOSPITAL EXPLOSION IN GAZA

Tel Aviv (Israel) : President Joe Biden touched down in Israel on Wednesday for a diplomatic scramble to prevent the war with Hamas from spiralling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East over an explosion that killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden's only stop is Tel Aviv, where he's expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has been preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza in response to Hamas' attacks on October 7, which killed 1,400 Israelis. US officials said that during visit to Israel, Biden would ask 'tough questions' about the prevailing ground situation in Gaza in the aftermath of the hospital blast in which several hundreds of Palestinians were killed.

Meanwhile, world leaders started condemning the brutal attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi said he was deeply shocked at tragic loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and expressed his heartfelt condolences to families of victims.