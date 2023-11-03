Bhutan king Jigme Wangchuck arrives on a three-day visit to Assam
Published: 1 hours ago
Bhutan king Jigme Wangchuck arrives on a three-day visit to Assam
Published: 1 hours ago
Guwahati: Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is on a three-day visit to Assam, arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Friday morning on a special flight.
Upon his arrival, the king of the neighboring country was accorded warm greetings by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Wangchuk then headed for Kamakhya Temple where he offered his prayers to Ma Kamakhya and sought her blessings. The whole security system at the Nilachal Hills was beefed up in view of his visit to the shrine.
After paying a visit to Kamakhya, Wangchuk will go directly to the Radisson Blu Hotel, a venue where he will spend the night. The King will hold an interaction session with the people of Bhutanese origin staying in Assam at the Khanapara located Assam Administrative Staff College later in the day. The royal scion is also scheduled to attend a dinner to be hosted by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria.
On Day 2 of his visit, the king will fly down to Jorhat from where he will travel by road to visit the world-famous Kaziranga National Park to witness its rich biodiversity and experience the wildlife atmosphere. After staying at the renowned Park overnight he is scheduled to fly to New Delhi on Sunday.
Meanwhile, prior to his visit, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed happiness over Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s visit and said the two countries have a unique relationship that has strengthened with the passage of time. Sarma said that the people of Assam are eagerly waiting to welcome the first-time king to the state.
"There is a unique relationship between India and Bhutan which has been getting stronger over time. Knowledge and education have been at the center of this special bond for centuries," the chief minister said on X (Twitter). "Tomorrow, in Assam, we eagerly wait to welcome His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, on his first official visit to our state. The Chief Minister also said that the visit would deepen the friendship between the two countries.