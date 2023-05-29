New Delhi: Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been rushed to hospital in Moscow after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, is stated to be critical.

A Tweet from Lukashenko's opponent Valery Tsepkalo has set off a buzz after he said the 68-year-old Belarusian President was “urgently transported to Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin."

Tsepkalo, a former candidate for the presidency of Belarus and former ambassador to the United States, said Lukashenko “remains under medical care” and “leading specialists have been mobilised” to access his condition, which is believed to be critical.

Blood purification procedures have been conducted, and Lukashenko's condition has been deemed non-transportable, wrote Tsepkalo. "The orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian dictator aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin's alleged involvement in his poisoning,” he added.

Also read: Putin addresses parade on Red Square, says 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia

Rumours about Lukashenko’s health have been deteriorating for some time now. A Putin ally who has supported the Russian leader's invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko appeared at Moscow's festivities on May 9. However, he left the celebration early and was later seen struggling to speak and with a bandage on his arm, fuelling speculation about his wellbeing.

The Belarusian government has remained tight-lipped amid speculation about the president's health and has yet to release a statement on the nature of his illness. This has further stoked conspiracy theories that Lukashenko could have been poisoned by Russian secret services, KGB, which is allegedly infamous for covert operations across the world.