BANGLADESH PM SHEIKH HASINA APPEARS ON TIME COVER SAYS TOUGH TO OVERTHROW HER

Asked about her insistence in demanding the developed nations that they provide developing ones $100 billion annually until 2025 for climate resilience, a pledge so far unfulfilled, Sheikh Hasina told TIME: "We don't want to only receive promises Developed countries should come forward." On why Bangladesh exists in a 'gray zone' she said: "Democracy has a different definition that varies country to country."

Hasina also spoke about her government's introduction of transparent ballot boxes and registration papers linked to ID cards and biometric data to ensure free elections. "It was our struggle The right to vote, the right to food. That was our slogan." According to the cover story titled 'Sheikh Hasina and the Future of Democracy in Bangladesh,' the nation under Hasina has taken an authoritarian turn under her Awami League party. The last two elections were condemned by the US and the European Union for "significant irregularities," including stuffed ballot boxes and thousands of phantom voters.