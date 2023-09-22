United Nations : Azerbaijan regained control of its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a deadly two-day military offensive and held initial talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area into the mainly Muslim country, Azerbaijan's top diplomat told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to guarantee Nagorno-Karabakh residents all rights and freedoms in line with the country's constitution and international human rights obligations, including safeguards for ethnic minorities. He said the talks with Nagorno-Karabakh in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh will continue.

Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, declared victory in a televised address. Bayramov said there is now a historic opportunity" to seek better relations with Armenia after 30 years of conflict. Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Armenian forces also took control of substantial territory around the Azerbaijani region.

Azerbaijan regained control of the surrounding territory in a six-week war with Armenia in 2020. A Russia-brokered armistice ended the war, and a contingent of 2,000 Russian peacekeepers was sent to the region to monitor it. The agreement left the region's capital, Stepanakert, connected to Armenia only by the Lachin Corridor, along which Russian peacekeepers were supposed to ensure free movement.

But a blockade by Azerbaijan deprived Nagorno-Karabakh of basic supplies for the last 10 months, until Monday, when the International Committee of the Red Cross was able to make a delivery through another route. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who called for the emergency meeting of the Security Council along with France, accused Azerbaijan of an unprovoked and well-planned military attack, launched to coincide with this week's annual meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

Literally the whole territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, including Stepanakert and other cities and settlements, came under attack from intense and indiscriminate shelling, missiles, heavy artillery, banned cluster munitions, combat drones and other aircraft, he said. Mirzoyan said the offensive targeted critical infrastructure such as electricity stations, telephone cables and internet equipment, killed more than 200 people and wounded 400 others, including women and children. More than 10,000 people fled their homes to escape the offensive, he said.

Electricity and phone service were knocked out, leaving people unable to contact each other, and Azerbaijani troops control main roads in Nagorno-Karabakh, which makes it impossible to visit and get information on the ground, he said. The Azerbaijani social media is full of calls to find the missing children and women, to rape them, dismember them and feed them to dogs, Mirzoyan told the council.

He said the barbarity of Azerbaijan's aggression and deliberate targeting of the civilian population was the final act of this tragedy aimed at the forced exodus of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. What Armenia has seen, Mirzoyan said, is not an intent anymore but clear and irrefutable evidence of a policy of ethnic cleansing and mass atrocities.

Bayramov strongly denied the allegations of ethnic cleansing. He said representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh asked during Thursday's talks for humanitarian aid, including food and fuel for schools, hospitals and other facilities that government agencies will provide soon. Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told the council: We need to develop a gradual roadmap to integrate the population of Nagorno-Karabakh into the constitutional order of Azerbaijan, with clear guarantees over their rights and security.

Russia's peacekeepers will support these efforts, he said, adding that the security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians are of key importance.

The quick capitulation by Nagorno-Karabakh separatists reflected their weakness from the blockade. The local forces, they were never strong. The Azerbaijani army is much better prepared, much better equipped.

So it was quite obvious, you know, that any military action that was to take place in that area, it would lead to the defeat of the local Armenian side, Olesya Vartanyan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, told The Associated Press.

Bayramov said Armenia kept more than 10,000 armed formations and heavy military equipment in Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 agreement. During the operation that started Tuesday, more than 90 of their outposts were taken, along with substantial military equipment, he said. He held up photos of equipment he claimed was seized.

Mirzoyan urged the Security Council to demand protection for civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh; to immediately deploy a UN mission to monitor the human rights, humanitarian and security situation; to seek return of prisoners of war; and to consider deploying a UN peacekeeping force to the region. Azerbaijan's move to reclaim control over Nagorno-Karabakh raised concerns that a full-scale war in the region could resume. The 2020 war killed over 6,700 people.