ATTACK ON JAPAN PM KISHIDA REFRESHES MEMORIES OF SHINZO ABES ASSASSINATION

Hyderabad The blast from which Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unhurt has brought back the memories of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe s assassination The unidentified attacker has been taken away from the site on SaturdayThe way the suspect was arrested and pinned down had an eerie resemblance to the spot arrest of Abe s alleged assassin Both the assailants were participants at the rally and were armed explosive in the Saturday attack and crude gun in Abe s killing Both the attacks came on campaign trailsOn July 8 2022 Abe was shot on a street in western Japan by a gunman as he delivered a campaign speech The assassination stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere He was Japans longestserving leader when he resigned in 2020A dramatic video aired by a Japanese broadcaster showed Abe standing and giving a speech outside a train station ahead of parliamentary election As he was raising his fist to make a point two gunshots were fired He was seen collapsing while holding his chest Blood smears on his white shirt were visible as security personnel leaped towards him The guards also leapt on to the suspected shooter He was found face down on the pavement and and a doublebarreled weapon was seen nearbyAlso read PM Fumio Kishida unhurt after explosion at Japan port evacuated from rallyAbe collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara At that time he was not breathing and his heart had already stopped The hospital authorities declared him dead after massive blood transfusions did not help revive his vitas According to the hospital Abe suffered a major damage to his heart He also received two neck wounds that damaged an arteryA former Japan navy personnel — Tetsuya Yamagami 41 was arrested by the police from the crime scene He was carrying a crude homemade gun which was about 15 inches 40 centimeters long Similar weapons were confiscated along with his personal computer when the police raided his oneroom apartment in the vicinityYamagami during the interrogation responded to questions He admitted to his plot to kill Abe owing to the leaders connection to Unification Church It is said Yamagami was welloff until his mothers huge donations to the Unification Church which forced him into poverty The suspect felt neglected and was filled with rageAlso read Shinzo Abe killing and Japans secret cult of skilled assassinsFive months later in December Japans parliament enacted a law to restrict malicious donation solicitations by religious and other groups The law was aimed at the Unification Church whose fundraising tactics has become a topic of debate The public outrage it sparked in the aftermath of Abe s assassination due to the cozy ties it enjoyed with the ruling partyAbe stepped down citing his chronic health problem Abe who was suffering from ulcerative colitis since teenage was managing it with the treatment Addressing reporters Abe had said it was gutwrenching to leave many of his goals unfinished Abe spoke of his inability to resolve the issues of the Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan s warrenouncing constitution That last of the unfinished business was on the top of the list which made him a divisive figureAbe s ultranationalism riled the Koreas and China His push to normalise Japan s defence posture had angered many Japanese He also failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the USdrafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support Also readJapanese PM orders probe into controversial religious sect