ATTACK ON INDIAN HIGH COMMISSION IN LONDON DISGRACE UK TRADE SECRETARY

New Delhi: UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch on Friday said the attack on the Indian High Commission in London by pro-Khalistani elements in March was a "disgrace, and the British government will do everything to ensure people feel safe and secure.

She said this in response to a remark by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal that the UK has a very large Indian population, and still the Indian High Commission was not feeling very safe.

"In any country no matter how much of a global superpower there will always be problems and in the UK one of the most interesting things, and I say this as one of the immigrants to the country, is that quite a lot of the times people don't integrate the way we want them to and they bring problems and the same negative attitudes and the same issues from wherever they come from and bring it to the UK," she said.

In March, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

"I personally thought that what happened and I speak on behalf of the UK government not just personally, what happened at the Indian High Commission was a disgrace," Badenoch said. Goyal was moderating a 'trade ministers session' at B20 Summit India 2023, in which Badenoch and several other trade ministers participated. (PTI)