At least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup on a highway in Egypt, authorities say
Published: 6 hours ago
Cairo: Egypt's health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.
At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital. (AP)
