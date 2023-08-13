Mogadishu (Somalia) : The Somali National Army (SNA) has killed 23 al-Shabab terrorists in the southern part of the country. The Ministry of Defence, Somalia, said on Saturday that about three military operations were conducted in Bula-Fuley in the Bay region, during which the soldiers destroyed three al-Shabab bases.

"The 23 terrorists, including two commanders, were eliminated. Targets included a checkpoint, a garage for gathering explosives and an administrative office used by leaders," the Ministry said in a brief statement. The latest military operations came at a time when the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and its partners are preparing to conduct a joint technical assessment on phase one of the ATMIS troop withdrawal which was concluded in June, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Somalia government forces have sustained their attacks against the terrorists of the al-Shabab organisation since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants in 2022. The President has also vowed to flush out all the al-Shabab militants from their strongholds so as to protect the people and stop the spread of propaganda, intimidation and extremism in the country, according to an IANS. The raging conflicts between the Somali National Army and the al-Shabab terrorists showed no signs of abating.