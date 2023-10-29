ANJU WHO TRAVELLED TO PAKISTAN TO MARRY FACEBOOK FRIEND TO RETURN INDIA AFTER GETTING NOC FROM PAK

Peshawar: A 34-year-old Indian mother of two children, who travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her Facebook friend, will return to India after getting clearance from the Pakistan government, her husband said. In August, Pakistan had extended by one year the visa of Anju, who was renamed Fatima following her conversion to Islam and marriage to Nasrullah.

"We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The NOC process is a bit lengthy and it takes time to complete," Anju's Pakistani husband told PTI. As soon as the documents are completed for in and out at the Wagah Border point, Anju will travel to India, he said.