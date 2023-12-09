Hyderabad: Alfred Bernhard Nobel, a Swedish inventor and scholar, was born on October 21, 1833, in Stockholm, Sweden, to Immanuel Nobel and Karolina Andriette Nobel. From a young age, Nobel displayed a keen interest in engineering, particularly explosives, learning fundamental principles from his father, an inventor and engineer. His prolific career led to the acquisition of 355 patents, with dynamite standing out as his most renowned invention. The synthetic element nobelium was later named in his honour.

Nobel's legacy transcends his inventions, as he amassed a considerable fortune from dynamite and, in his will, directed the establishment of the prestigious Nobel Prizes. Embarked in 1901, these prizes recognise outstanding contributions by men, women or organisations in the fields of Science, Economics, Literature and Peace, aligning with Nobel's vision for advancing humanity.

In 1884, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honoured Nobel by electing him as a member. This institution later played a crucial role in selecting laureates for two Nobel Prizes. Nobel received an honorary doctorate from Uppsala University in 1893.

The annual Nobel Prize ceremony, commemorating Alfred Nobel's passing, takes place on December 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. While the announcement of laureates now occurs in October, the significance of December 10 remains unchanged.

Beyond his inventive brilliance, Nobel's lasting legacy lies in his commitment to recognising excellence and fostering global unity. His contributions continue to shape the world, leaving an indelible mark on the realms of science, literature, and philanthropy.

'Early life and education'

Alfred Nobel had an intellectually curious childhood shaped by his father, Immanuel Nobel, an engineer and inventor. Immanuel's ventures led the family to relocate to St Petersburg where he shifted to manufacturing explosive mines and machine tools. Despite Alfred's frail health as a child, he developed a strong bond with his mother, Andriette Ahlsell Nobel. Early on, his fascination with explosives grew, and he absorbed fundamental engineering principles from his father.

“It is not sufficient to be worthy of respect in order to be respected.” - Alfred Nobel

In 1842, the family moved from Stockholm to St Petersburg. Remarkably, by the age of 17, Alfred Nobel demonstrated linguistic prowess, being proficient in Swedish, Russian, French, English and German. This multifaceted early education laid the foundation for Nobel's future endeavours, ultimately influencing his groundbreaking contributions to science and the invention of dynamite.

'Alfred Nobel - the Poet'

Nobel’s letters reveal that he destroyed a great deal of youthful poetry. One of his earliest known essays in poetry ‘is A Riddle’, which begins with the words “You say I am a riddle”. In a manuscript version, he has noted in pencil “écrit par moi en 1851”. He was then 18 years old and the poem seems to have been written during his first stay in Paris, the outcome of a romantic disappointment.

'Nobel Prize'

Alfred Nobel signed his last will in Paris on November 27, 1895. He specified that the bulk of his fortune should be divided into five parts and to be used for prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace to “those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

In his last will, Nobel bequeathed a substantial portion of his wealth, exceeding SEK (Swedish Krona equals) 31 million at the time (equivalent to approximately SEK 1,794 million today), to create five distinguished prizes. These prizes, symbolic of excellence in various domains, encompass physics, chemistry, and medical science or physiology, representing the foundational pillars of scientific progress.

"It is my express wish that in awarding the prizes no consideration be given to the nationality of the candidates, but that the most worthy shall receive the prize, whether he be Scandinavian or not." - Alfred Nobel

Nobel's vision extended beyond the realms of science to include a recognition of literary achievement, with the fourth prize celebrating individuals whose work has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

The fifth and final Nobel Prize honours those who have made significant contributions to the cause of the international fraternity. This category embodies Nobel's foresight in fostering unity on a global scale.

'Nobel's inventions and contributions'

Nitroglycerin Factory (1862): Nobel established a small factory to produce nitroglycerin, laying the foundation for his work in explosives. He conducted research to find a safe method to control detonation, showcasing his commitment to safety.

Practical detonator (1863): The Swedish inventor developed a practical detonator, featuring a wooden plug inserted into a nitroglycerin charge, marking the initiation of his reputation as an inventor. This invention set the stage for his future success in the explosives industry.

Blasting cap (1865): In 1865, Nobel innovated an improved detonator known as the blasting cap, marking the modern use of high explosives. This invention played a crucial role in enhancing the safety and efficiency of explosive materials.

Dynamite (1867): Nobel's significant invention of dynamite occurred in 1867 when he discovered that mixing nitroglycerin with kieselguhr, a porous earth, resulted in a safer and more manageable product. He named the new explosive "dynamite," obtaining patents in Great Britain (1867) and the United States (1868). Dynamite gained global recognition and found extensive applications in construction, tunnelling and infrastructure development.

Expansion of dynamite manufacturing (1870s-80s): Nobel established a network of factories across Europe for dynamite production, creating a web of corporations to manufacture and market explosives. He continued experiments to improve explosives, leading to the invention of blasting gelatin in 1875, a more powerful form of dynamite.

Blasting gelatin (1875): Nobel's invention of blasting gelatin emerged from the chance discovery that a nitroglycerin solution mixed with nitrocellulose produced a resilient, plastic material.

Ballistite (1887): Nobel introduced ballistite in 1887, a smokeless powder and a precursor to cordite. Nobel's continuous experimentation led to the development of more advanced explosive materials.

Other inventions (Artificial silk and leather): Nobel's inventive spirit extended beyond explosives, with creations such as artificial silk and leather. He registered over 350 patents in various countries, reflecting his diverse contributions to science and industry.

'Later Life'

Nobel was accused of high treason in France for selling ballistite to Italy, after which he moved from Paris to San Remo, Italy. Despite legal challenges, Nobel remained dedicated to his work. The celebrated scholar developed angina pectoris by 1895 and succumbed to a stroke on December 10, 1896, at his villa in San Remo, Italy.

"I intend to leave after my death a large fund for the promotion of the peace idea, but I am sceptical as to its results." - Alfred Nobel

'Legacy and impact'