AL AHLI HOSPITAL BLAST SAUDI ARABIA CONDEMNS ISRAEL FOR BOMBING THAT KILLED HUNDREDS IN GAZA

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including children as well as injured and wounded individuals.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law, and denounces the failure of the Israeli occupation to stop its continuous attacks against civilians despite many international appeals.

This dangerous development compels the international community to abandon the double standards and selectivity in applying international humanitarian law when it comes to the Israeli criminal practices and requires a serious and firm stance to provide protection to unarmed civilians.