AIR INDIA ANNOUNCES NON STOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN KOCHI AND DOHA FROM OCT 23

Kochi: As part of expanding its connectivity, the Tata Group-owned Air India has announced non-stop flights between Kochi and Doha in Qatar. The global carrier will operate a daily non-stop service from October 23, Air India said in a statement.

"This new flight will fulfil the need of a convenient and comfortable direct connection between the two cities. AI953 will depart at 0130 local time to reach Doha at 0345 hrs. The return flight AI954 will take off from Doha at 0445 hrs to land at Kochi at 1135 hrs (All Local Time)," the statement issued on Sunday said.