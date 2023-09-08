New Delhi: We support Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's peace formula to resolve Ukraine crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said, here in Delhi ahead of the G20 Delhi Summit 2023, on Friday.

The Union said it is looking forward to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 at its New Delhi summit.

On Russian invasion of Ukraine, Michel said Russia continues to attack innocent civilians in Ukraine and that EU will continue to back Ukraine.

"The EU's position on Ukraine crisis is crystal clear. We condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine," he said and added that, "We support Ukrainian President's peace formula to resolve Ukraine crisis".

"As we speak Russia continues to attack the sovereign nation of Ukraine, killing the people and destroying its cities," the European Council President said.

"And that is why the EU will continue to strongly back Ukraine, and to pile the pressure on Russia," Michel asserted.

"The Kremlin also is unravelling lies far beyond Ukraine including right here in South Asia, Michel said, adding, "over 250 million people face acute food and security worldwide and by deliberating attacking Ukraine, the Kremlin is depriving them of the food that they desperately need," he said.

EU looking forward to welcome African Union- "The European Union is looking forward to welcome African Union as a permanent member of the G20," Michel said at a media briefing. "The European Union supports African Union's entry into G20," he said.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to the G-20 leaders pitching for according the African Union the full membership of the grouping at its New Delhi summit.

Weeks later, the proposal was formally included in the draft communique for the summit during the third G-20 Sherpas meeting that took place in Karnataka's Hampi in July.

A final decision on the proposal would be taken at the G-20 summit.

The African Union (AU) is an influential organisation comprising 55 member states that make up the countries of the African continent.

Asked whether the G20 will be able to come out with the leaders' declaration at the summit in view of differences over the Ukraine conflict, he said it is still being negotiated.

Kremlin's offer of 1 million tonnes of grain to Africa is absolutely cynical- European Council President Charles Michel while addressing reporters ahead of the G20 summit on Friday said, "Kremlin's offer of 1 million tonnes of grain to Africa is therefore absolutely cynical."

"After having terminated the Black Sea grain initiative, blocking and attacking Ukrainian sea ports - this must stop," the European Council President said.

"Ships with grain need to have safe access through the Black Sea and this António Guterres, the UN initiative had to deliver 32 million tonnes to markets especially in the developing countries," he said.

"This Kremlin's offer of 1 million tonnes of grain to Africa is therefore absolutely cynical," Charles Michel said.

"On our side we at the EU are stepping up to provide alternative export routes, we have so far delivered 41 million tonnes of grain," the European Council President stated. (with PTI inputs)