Hyderabad: After Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., said it's "time to move on" citing that the 52-year-old world's richest man - Elon Musk is not so "serious" on the proposed cage fight match between them, Musk called him a chicken in a post in X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zuckerberg in his Threads timeline, wrote the following: "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.

Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

An X user wrote, "Mark Zuckerberg confirms he is absolutely no fun in a painfully boring post on that other app," prompting a reply from Musk to call the Meta CEO as chicken. "Zuck is a chicken," Musk wrote. He also wrote: "He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism."

Public billionaire banter between Musk and Zuckerberg has been going on for sometime. The rivalry solidified with Meta launching Threads and tasting success. Threads allows users to post texts with images and videos almost similar to the Musk-owned X. Threads reached the 100 million users milestone within a week of its launch.

Musk who has been talking about the possibilities of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for weeks and was keeping the conversation alive, generating interest among his followers. Last week, Musk claimed that he will have to undergo an MRI of his neck and upper back and it will require a surgery.

"I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months," Musk wrote in reply to an X user.