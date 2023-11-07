Washington : After more than a week of public pressure from the US for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has allowed that his government might be open to only little pauses in its assault on Hamas.

The Israeli leader sought to play down differences with his country's most vocal backer on the world stage at a time of rising scrutiny of the sharply rising civilian toll of fighting. Netanyahu spoke after President Joe Biden made a direct appeal to him nearly a month into the war seeking to rally support behind securing even limited relief for civilians in the spiralling conflict.

The back-and-forth spotlighted the challenges facing Biden and his administration as they seek to manage what is emerging as one of the defining foreign policy crises of his presidency. The US thus far remains focused on keeping the fighting from exploding into a wider regional war and pushing for limited steps to alleviate civilian suffering.

But it has remained steadfastly behind Israel and Netanyahu's goal of ending Hamas control over Gaza, even as the death toll in Gaza reached 10,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Biden used his first conversation with Netanyahu in eight days to repeat in private his public calls for lulls in the fighting to allow civilians to flee Israel's campaign to crush Hamas and for humanitarian aid to flow to hundreds of thousands in need.

We consider ourselves at the beginning of this conversation, not at the end of it, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said when describing Biden's conversation with Netanyahu, "so you can expect that we're going to continue to advocate for temporary, localised pauses in the fighting. Hours later, Netanyahu, in an interview with ABC News, ruled out any widespread cease-fire, but suggested an openness to little pauses" though it was not clear whether some kind of small stoppage had been agreed to or whether the US was satisfied with the scope of the Israeli commitment.

Well, there'll be no cease-fire, general cease-fire, in Gaza without the release of our hostages, Netanyahu said when asked about Biden's call for humanitarian pauses. As far as tactical little pauses, an hour here, an hour there. We've had them before, I suppose, we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in, or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don't think there's going to be a general cease-fire.

Biden's engagement with Netanyahu followed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's frantic weekend of travel that took him from Israel to Jordan, the occupied West Bank, Cyprus, Iraq and onto Turkey to build support for the Biden administration's proposal for the humanitarian initiatives. All of this is a work in progress, Blinken said before leaving Turkey. We don't obviously agree on everything, but there are common views on some of the imperatives of the moment that we're working on together.