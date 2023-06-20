AFGHANISTAN GIRLS RESENTFUL OVER CONTINUED EXCLUSION FROM UNIVERSITIES

Kabul (Afghanistan): Calling on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the universities to them, women and girl students in Afghanistan have expressed concerns about their uncertain future as they have been banned from attending universities for about six months, reported TOLO News.

Khujasta, a student asked, "The exams have begun and the boys are allowed to take their examinations and go to their universities but the girls are not allowed. Why? What is the reason." Another student Marrian said, "This is a situation that has sidelined all of us. We call on the government to reopen the schools and universities as soon as possible so that we can study," as per TOLO News.

TOLO News is an Afghanistan-based news publication. In a discussion with Kansuke Nagaoka, Japan's special representative for Afghanistan, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai reviewed the current state of affairs in both Afghanistan and the surrounding area. In the discussion, the importance of education for Afghanistan's prosperity was emphasised, and Karzai tweeted that the wish was conveyed that the "gates of education" would be opened right away for girls.

Suraya Paikan, a women's rights activist said, "The education of girls is very important for Afghan society and it can have an important role in the development of the country, but unfortunately, the doors of education are closed for girls."

On the other hand, the Qatar Foreign Ministry said that the country's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater met with the special envoy of Italy for Afghanistan, Gianfranco Petruzzela, and the Italian ambassador to Afghanistan Natalie Quintavalle, and discussed ways to "strengthen cooperation in the fields of health and education."

Also read: 80 Afghan girls hospitalised after being poisoned at schools: Report

Aziz Maarij, a political analyst said, "Qatar has a good view towards Afghanistan, thus, its lobby and visits with the world countries about Afghanistan will be beneficial, particularly in female education and work of women." Reactions have been provoked both nationally and internationally in response to the closing of universities for female students. The Islamic Emirate did not specify a specific date for the reopening of universities for female students, only that the closure of girls' universities is "temporary" in nature, TOLO News reported. (ANI)