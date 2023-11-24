New Delhi [India] : The Afghanistan Embassy has announced permanent closure of its operations in New Delhi, the capital city of India. The decision follows its cessation of operations on September 30 this year, citing lack of support from the host government and absence of a 'legitimate functioning government in Afghanistan.'

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Afghan Embassy said, "Effective from 23 Nov 23, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy’s earlier cessation of operations on 30 Sep 23, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally."

The officials statement said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces permanent closure in New Delhi. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi."

The embassy said it was 'cognisant' that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests". "To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," it added.

Despite "limitations in resources and power", the Afghan embassy said it has worked "tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul". Over the past two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country, the embassy noted in its statement, adding that the number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period.

"We assure the Afghan community that the mission operated with transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment based on the goodwill and interests of Afghanistan considering historic ties and bilateral relations with India," it added.

Unfortunately, efforts have been made to tarnish our image and hinder diplomatic efforts in order to justify the presence and work of Taliban-appointed and affiliated diplomats. In the face of these challenges, our committed team worked diligently in the most difficult circumstances, prioritizing the interests of the 40 million Afghans in every possible sphere from securing humanitarian aid and online education scholarships to facilitating ease in trade and advocating for the formation of a broad-based government," the Afghan embassy stated further in its statement.