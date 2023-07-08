AFGHANISTAN CRUSHES BANGLADESH IN 2ND ODI AND CLINCHES SERIES

Chattogram: Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hit centuries as Afghanistan trounced Bangladesh by 142 runs in the second one-day international and secured the series on Saturday. Gurbaz's career-best 145 off 125 balls included 13 fours and eight sixes while Zadran made an exact 100 and shared 256 runs for the opening stand, Afghanistan's highest partnership for any wicket.

After that stand, which surpassed the previous best of 218 against Scotland in 2010, Afghanistan lost nine wickets for 75 before putting up 331-9, its highest total against Bangladesh and third largest total in its history. Bangladesh, which lost the first rain-affected match by 17 runs, was bowled out for 189 in 43.2 overs with Ebadbot Hossain unable to bat due to a muscle strain.

The 142-run defeat was Bangladesh's largest by runs to Afghanistan, and only the third ODI series defeat at home since 2015. Mushfiqur Rahim, on his 250th ODI, led Bangladesh with 69. Liton Das, leading the side in the absence of Tamim Iqbal, decided to bowl first and it backfired to the local fans' dismay. Gurbaz got off the mark with a graceful cover drive off Mustafizur Rahman in the opening over.

The Bangladesh bowlers were erratic, giving away 33 extras, bowled too short to Gurbaz and failed to trouble Zadran. After hitting eight fours and six sixes, Gurbaz raised his fourth century off exactly 100 balls, tucking a delivery off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan toward midwicket for a single. His next 45 runs came off just 24 balls before Shakib had him leg before with a delivery that kept low. Gurbaz reviewed in vain but his 145 is Afghanistan's second highest in ODIs.

Zadran reached his fourth century, off 118 balls, driving Mustafizur to sweeper cover for a single. Shakib, with 2-50, was the only bowler to concede less than 6 runs per over as they strangled the rest of the lineup after the openers were dislodged. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who claimed 3-24 in the first ODI, took 3-22 in this match.

He dismissed captain Liton Das (13) and Mohammad Naim (9), who replaced Tamim Iqbal, to give Afghanistan early advantage. Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun one sharply to get the better of the in-form Najmul Hossain at 25-3. Shakib and Towhid Hridoy resisted briefly but the introduction of leg-spinner Rashid Khan hastened the collapse as Bangladesh lost three wickets for seven runs to be left on 72-6.

Mushfqiur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan combined for an 87-run stand before Mujeeb dismissed Hasan for 25 and ended with 3-40. Farooqi broke Mushfiqur's stubborn resistance and Afghanistan had an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The final ODI is on Tuesday. (AP)