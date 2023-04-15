Khartoum Sudan Indians in Sudan have been asked to take shelter and were advised to take utmost precautions following explosions gunfire and clashes in the capital city as paramilitaries and the regular army traded attacks on each other s bases In view of reported firing and clashes all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect Please also stay calm and wait for updates a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Khartoum readThe firing could be heard in a number of areas including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces as the paramilitary is known have escalated in recent months forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country s democratic transitionIn a statement issued Saturday morning the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum The military used light and heavy weapons in the attack it said The army has not commented on the incident Current tensions between the army and the paramilitary stem from a disagreement over how the RSF headed by Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the processThe merger is a key condition of Sudan s unsigned transition agreement In a rare televised speech Thursday a top army general warned of potential clashes with paramilitary force accusing it of deploying forces in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan without the army s consent The RSF defended the presence of its forces in an earlier statementThe paramilitary recently deployed troops near the northern Sudanese town of Merowe Also videos circulating on social media Thursday show what appear to be RSFarmed vehicles being transported into Khartoum farther to the southThe armyRSF rivalry dates back to the rule of autocratic President Omar alBashir who was ousted in 2019 Under the former president the paramilitary force grew out of former militias known as the Janjaweed that carried out a brutal crackdown in Sudan s Darfur region during the decades of conflict thereAgency inputs