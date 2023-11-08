Moscow: A senior Chinese military official held talks in Moscow Wednesday, praising strong ties between the countries during a visit that underlined growing cooperation between them. Gen Zhang Youxia, China's second-ranking military official and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that relations between Russia and China are at the highest level in the new epoch". He said they invariably support each other on issues of fundamental interest and key concerns.

Beijing declared last year that it had a no-limits friendship with Russia. China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Russia's military action in Ukraine even as it tried to project itself as neutral in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia, in turn, has continuously voiced support for Beijing on issues related to Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March to further cement ties and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled to Beijing last month for a summit of China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Putin is set to meet with Zhang later Wednesday, according to the Kremlin. Speaking during the talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Zhang hailed a model of strategic trust and mutually beneficial cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, and noted that his visit is intended to help further promote military cooperation.