78TH UNGA G4 COUNTRIES CALLS FOR EXPANSION OF UN SECURITY COUNCIL

New Delhi: The G4 countries including Brazil, Germany, Japan, and India on Thursday called for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA, the Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries, Mauro Vieira, Foreign Minister of Brazil, Annalena Baerbock, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany, Yoko Kamikawa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and Sanjay Verma, Vice Minister, Ministry of External Affairs of India, discussed the state of play of the negotiations for the reform of the UN Security Council.

The ministers underscored that multilateralism is under significant strain due to multiple and complex crises. Moreover, they concurred that the UN Security Council’s inability to effectively and timely address contemporary global challenges reinforces the urgent need for its comprehensive reform so that it better reflects contemporary geopolitical realities.

They reiterated that the expansion of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership is essential to make the body more representative, legitimate, effective, and efficient.

Noting a record number of Member States that explicitly acknowledged the need for reform of the UN Security Council, the G4 leaders emphasized the renewed momentum to advance the discussions on this critical and urgent issue.

They agreed on the need to enhance the role and participation of developing countries in the Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories of members. Recognising the historical injustice regarding representation in the Security Council, they underlined the importance of increasing participation of under-represented and unrepresented groups and regions, such as Africa Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In this context, the G4 Ministers reaffirmed their strong support for the Common African Position (CAP) and emphasized that Africa needs to be represented in both the permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of a reformed and expanded Security Council, in line with the CAP as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

Reviewing the work of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the G4 Ministers noted the steps taken to improve the visibility and transparency of the IGN, such as the introduction of webcasting and the establishment of a website to be a repository of all IGN-related documents.

At the same time, the ministers voiced strong concern over the persistent absence of meaningful progress on Security Council reform in the IGN. In this context, the leaders noted the Co-Chair’s proposal for a structured dialogue on individual models proposed by States and Groups and encouraged renewed efforts by the PGA and the Co-Chairs to commence text-based negotiations without any further delay in the IGN.

They stressed, in doing so, the importance of adhering to the decision-making requirements and working methods laid out in the Charter of the United Nations and the rules and procedures of the General Assembly. They reiterated their commitment to address the issue in the upcoming 78th Session of the UNGA and agreed to intensify dialogue with all Member States, intending to achieve concrete outcomes within a fixed time frame.

The ministers further emphasized the importance of forthcoming milestone events, such as the Summit of the Future in 2024 and the UN 80th anniversary in 2025, for decisive progress and tangible results on Security Council reform.

Agreeing on the need to enhance the role and participation of G4 members as major contributing countries to the maintenance of international peace and security in the Security Council, the G4 Ministers reiterated their support for each other’s candidatures as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council, which they aimed to achieve through an open, transparent and democratic process, consistent with the UN Charter.