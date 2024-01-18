Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Thursday, the country's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said.

The earthquake jolted at 01:29 a.m. Jakarta time on Thursday (1829 GMT on Wednesday), the agency reported. The epicentre was located 46 km southwest of Keerom Regency with a depth of 62 km, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.