Bengkulu Indonesia An earthquake of magnitude 46 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu Indonesia on Wednesday the United States Geological Survey USGS reported Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu The earthquake occurred at 040929 UTC0530 and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 488 km the USGS informed The earthquake s epicentre was 3891°S and 101714°E respectively No casualties have yet been reported Further details are awaited Earlier in February a 68magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia s eastern province of North Maluku but did not cause casualties or damages authorities said The earthquake occurred at 0302 am local time on 24 February 2002 GMT Thursday with its epicentre located 133 km northwest of Morotai Island district and a depth of 112 km under the seabed and did not trigger a tsunami the country s meteorology climatology and geophysics agency saidThe tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the nearby province of North Sulawesi according to the agency So far the tremors of the quake did not cause damages on buildings or infrastructure facilities said Abdul Muhari spokesman of the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency as quoted by Xinhua news agency report There are no initial reports of damages or casualties after the earthquake the spokesman had told Xinhua on the phone The residents in the Morotai Island district felt the tremors but they were not panic Yusri A Kasim head of the emergency unit of the disaster agency in North Maluku province had told Xinhua by phone Indonesia sits on a vulnerable quakehit zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire ANIThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed