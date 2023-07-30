Oshkosh (US) : Four people were killed in two separate incidents involving aircraft in Oshkosh, US. In one incident, two people were killed and two others injured on Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin, US. A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, the authorities concerned said.

The aircraft belonged to several individuals who have been attending the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA's) annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said. The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, said that two people were killed and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition.

The aircraft association representatives said that further information would be released as additional details are confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating into the crash.

In the second incident, a plane earlier on Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the local sheriff's office. The NTSB is also investigating that case, which involved a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft, an AP report said.

The midair collision triggered concerns among the local communities with the EAA initiating efforts to step up measures to prevent such mishaps in future, sources said.