3 PASSENGERS SUE ALASKA AIRLINES AFTER OFF DUTY PILOT ACCUSED OF TRYING TO CUT ENGINES MID FLIGHT

"Airlines can and should take simple and reasonable steps before each flight to challenge the presumption that every pilot who shows up at the gate is rested, sober, and in the right state of mind to fly," Daniel Laurence, aviation lawyer at The Stritmatter Firm, which is representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "Emerson's statements while in the air and shortly after his arrest show that had the airlines here done so, he would never have been allowed aboard. ... Only luck prevented it from becoming a mass disaster."