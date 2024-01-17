232 CONFIRMED DEAD IN JAN 1 JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

Tokyo(Japan): At least 232 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on January 1, local officials said on Wednesday. According to the prefectural government, the death toll was updated on Wednesday morning after an additional 10 casualties was reported by the city of Wajima,

One of the worst-hit by the massive temblor, reports Xinhua news agency. Local authorities said these fatalities were discovered in the vicinity of the Wajima Morning Market, a popular tourist spot that suffered extensive damage in the earthquake-triggered fires immediately following the seismic event.Since last week, the Wajima Morning Market has been the focus of large-scale search and rescue operations.

The number of individuals unaccounted for has decreased by one, leaving Wajima city with 17 missing persons and Suzu city with four, totaling 21 people. According to local media reports, the damage to residences has reached a staggering 22,374 confirmed cases, and there is a high likelihood that the number of affected buildings will significantly increase as further assessments are conducted.