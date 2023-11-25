London : A 13-year-old Indian-origin Yoga prodigy from south-east England with several awards under his belt has added another Gold Medal to his tally at the European Yoga Sports Championship in Sweden. Ishwar Sharma, from Sevenoaks in Kent, started taking up Yoga when he was three years old after seeing his father practise daily and went on to win several World Yoga Championships.

Last weekend, he bagged the Europe Cup 2023 in the Boys 12-14 category when he competed in the European competition organised by the International Yoga Sports Federation in collaboration with Swedish Yoga Sports Federation in Malmo.

Ishwar is passionate about spreading the message of Yoga especially for special needs children, his family said in a statement, with reference to his autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Sharma, who led daily Yoga classes for 40 children across 14 countries during the coronavirus lockdown, was honoured by then British prime minister Boris Johnson with the Points of Light award.