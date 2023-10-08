White Township (US): One person was killed and eight were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a Pennsylvania community centre early on Sunday, authorities said. State police in Indiana County said troopers local officers as well as emergency services responded at 12.35 am on Sunday to the shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Centre in White Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot, including a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man who died at the scene, police said. An 18-year-old man from Chicago was critically injured and an 18-year-old man from Florida was also among the victims. The others who were shot were all from Pennsylvania: three men ages 19, 20 and 22; two 19-year-old women; and a 23-year-old woman.