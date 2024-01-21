New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida for JAXA's first soft Moon landing.

He further said that the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) looks forward to cooperating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in space exploration.

In a post in X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and everyone at JAXA on achieving Japan's first soft Moon landing. India looks forward to our cooperation in space exploration between ISRO and JAXA."

Japan's lunar lander completed a successful touchdown on the moon’s surface just after midnight on Saturday. With the landing, Japan becomes just the fifth country to land a craft on the moon, after the U.S., Russia, China, and India.