MUIZZU FACES PROTEST OVER HIS DENIAL OF INDIAN PLANE TO AIRLIFT SICK BOY WHO FINALLY DIES

New Delhi: Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu is facing backlash from the Opposition over his reported denial of permission for the use of an Indian Dornier aircraft that could have potentially saved a 14-year-old Maldivian boy, who died on Saturday.

In Maldives, Dornier aircraft, which is produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and provided by India, is used for flying passengers for humanitarian purposes.

According to reports from Maldivian media, the family members of the boy desperately sought an air ambulance to airlift him from the remote island of Wilmington in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Maldive's capital Male for advanced medical care.

The teen critically suffered from a brain tumour and a stroke. On Wednesday night, the child suffered a stroke. There were no takers for their distress call until Thursday morning when the country's aviation authorities responded.

The 16-hour delay in reaching out to the family members of the boy triggered protests near the hospital in Gaaf Alif Villingili where the community erupted in anger.

The grief-stricken father vented his anger against the government in local media outlet Adhahu. "We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases," he was quoted as saying by the media.

A 'flip-flop' from Aasandha Company Limited, which is responsible for medical evacuations, sparked outrage as the firm cited a last-minute 'technical glitch', leading to a delay.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the unfortunate passing of the patient involved in the emergency medical evacuation incident from GA Vilingili on January 18, 2024. The entire management and staff of Aasandha Company extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, seeking solace in Allah (SWT) for the departed's eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus," the company said in a statement.

Reacting to the incident, Maldives MP Meekail Naseem took to X to criticise the incident. "People shouldn't have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President's animosity towards India," Naseem posted.

The latest incident came amid the ongoing India-Maldives diplomatic row between India and the Maldives. India's bilateral relations suffered after President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last year. Muizzu's 'India out' poll campaign and a shift in foreign policy indicating a tilt towards China resulted in numbness in ties.