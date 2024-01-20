PORTABLE DISASTER HOSPITAL BHISHM DEPLOYED IN AYODHYA FOR CONSECRATION DAY

New Delhi: As preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple, the Union health ministry on Friday said it is collaborating closely with the Uttar Pradesh government to develop a comprehensive medical preparedness and response plan to deal with any possible exigency.

The first-of-its-kind Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube-BHISHM (an indigenous portable hospital), which is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies, has been deployed there.

This state-of-the-art technology uses integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. It will facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring and efficient management of medical services in deployed areas, the health ministry said in a statement.

As Ayodhya prepares for the grand ceremony on January 22, the health ministry expects a massive turnout, with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and approximately 8,000 invitees, including distinguished guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officiate the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

This historic event holds immense significance for millions of devotees, necessitating robust healthcare measures to ensure the well-being of all attendees, the statement said.

The Yogi Adityanath government is bolstering the existing medical infrastructure through various measures. These include the establishment of a control room in the mela area, installation of 16 first-aid booths and two fully equipped temporary field hospitals with a 20-bed hospital at Tulsi Udyan and a 10-bed hospital at Tent City in Ayodhya. They will function round the clock, the statement said.

Several vector control and disease surveillance measures have also be undertaken to prevent any outbreaks. The secretary and director general of health services, ministry of health, recently visited Ayodhya to assess and fortify the medical infrastructure, ensuring a comprehensive healthcare system for the monumental event.

"Acknowledging the importance of providing quality healthcare services during this mega gathering event, the ministry of health is collaborating closely with the government of Uttar Pradesh to develop a comprehensive medical preparedness and response plan," the statement said. The central government has supported the expansion of Rajarshi Dashrath Rajkiya Medical College from 350 to 550 beds. Additionally, a team from JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi, has conducted capacity-building exercises, imparting training on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Triage techniques and emergency and trauma care for all healthcare workers deployed in Ayodhya, the statement stated.