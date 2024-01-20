New Delhi: Under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the cumulative footfall has surpassed 5.1 crore at 1,99,199 health camps conducted in Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies, till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Till date, 48,96,774 physical cards have been distributed under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) flagship scheme of the health ministry.

Under the scheme for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries. A total of 4,51,492 Ayushman cards were created at the health camps held on Thursday. Cumulatively, 2,61,11,405 (2.61 crore) such cards have been created till date.

By the end of day 65, more than 2,62,05,700 (2.62 crore) people have been screened out of which more than 9,93,800 were referred to higher public health facilities. Screening of patients for TB is carried out by screening for symptoms, sputum testing, and using NAAT machines wherever available. Cases suspected to have TB are referred to higher facilities.

Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB for receiving assistance from Nikshay Mitras. Attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being provided on-spot registration. More than 3,62,700 patients have given consent under PMTBMBA and over 99,100 new Nikshay Mitras were registered.

Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), monetary assistance is provided to TB patients through Direct Benefit Transfer. For this purpose, details of bank account of the pending beneficiaries are being collected and accounts are being Aadhaar seeded. Details of 69,300 such beneficiaries have been collected.

Besides, more than 31,34,600 people have been screened so far, out of which 60,900 were found to be positive for sickle cell disease and referred to higher public health facilities, the ministry stated.

In areas with predominant tribal population, screening of eligible population (up to 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through the Solubility Test. Cases testing positive are being referred to higher centres for management.

Screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for hypertension and diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centres. Around 4,25,76,600 (4.25 crore) people have been screened for hypertension and diabetes.

More than 16,44,900 people were suspected to be positive for hypertension and more than 11,74,700 were suspected to have diabetes and over 25,50,700 people were referred to higher public health facilities. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of central government schemes across the nation.