Hyderabad: Brain stroke, which was once considered to be a disorder among the elderly, is now attacking the young population more with youth as young as 21 years old becoming the victims, data released by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) have revealed. The figures released by the AIIMS Delhi revealed that at present, brain stroke is attacking everyone, whether young or old and it is especially haunting the youth.

According to the latest figures released by the AIIMS, two out of every 100 cases of brain stroke at AIIMS are people under the age of 20. Moreover, it was found that 77 of the 300 paralyzed patients, accounting for 25 percent of patients, were between the ages of 21 and 45 last year. Doctors say that among the patients who come to NIMS, Gandhi, and Osmania hospitals in Telangana, there are young people under 40 years of age. Up to 15 percent of all patients are reported to be young victims, the data said.

As for the causes of brain stroke, High blood pressure is a major cause of the disease. The AIIMS report said that most of the people do not get their blood pressure checked even once a year. The report said that the victims are suffering from high blood pressure but they don't have any outward symptoms, so they are not taking any preventive measures or treatment. According to the World Health Organization, one out of every three elderly people is suffering from high blood pressure.

Symptoms of a brain stroke depend on where the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. If the blood supply to the parts of the brain that control the legs and arms stops, the victims are likely to die. Besides, the face, mouth, eyes and sometimes both sides of the body can be affected. Impaired speech, unsteadiness, loss of vision, loss of consciousness can also be reported among the victims. With regard to the preventive measures, experts recommend regular checking of blood pressure.