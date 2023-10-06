1 / 14

It was a historic game for Pakistan as they were playing competitive cricket in India after a long time in the second game of the World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Dutch side was on the opposite end and so the contest appeared to be lope-sided. However, the Netherlands came up with a strong resilience and managed to produce a close contest against the Pakistani side which helped them earn a lot of praise from fans across the globe. The Netherlands opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the chips were soon down for the Pakistan cricket team in the first innings, Mohammed Rizwan was their rescuer after being reduced to 38/3 early in the innings. He coupled together with Saud Shakeel to stitch a 120-run partnership. Rizwan scored 68 runs from 75 balls including eight boundaries and played a crucial role in the team total of 286. His knock helped the team get to a decent total and the team was soon out of a situation where they were on the verge of being bundled out on a total of less than 200. Bas de Leede played an important role with the ball scalping four wickets while conceding runs with an economy above 6. Aryan Dutt was the most economical bowler while Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, and Colin Ackermann chipped in with their contribution. Rizwan has scored 1693 ODI runs with an average of 36.80 and is one of the main pillars in the Pakistan batting unit. He often plays a crucial role in helping the team post some big totals and the wicketkeeping skills of the Pakistani batter make him a valuable asset in the national side.