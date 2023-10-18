1 / 11

A clinical effort both with the bat as well as the ball helped New Zealand record their fourth consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Blackcaps defeated Afghanistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, and jumped to the top of the points table as a result. Batting first, Will Young, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips shone with the bat scoring half-centuries which helped the team post a total of more than 250. Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson picked three wickets each for New Zealand while Trent Boult, Matt Henry, and Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with their contributions in the fixture.