While Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant spell including a subtle use of pace variation at the back end of the first innings, Virat Kohli dazzled with the bat in the game against New Zealand. Kohli played a knock of 95 runs laced with eight boundaries and two sixes in the fixture but missed a historic moment by five runs. Kohli had an opportunity to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds but his attempt to clear the boundary rope failed and he was caught at deep midwicket. Nevertheless, his gritty knock handed India a four-wicket win taking India into the semi-finals.