Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he bowled in tight areas and troubled England's batting unit throughout the course of the 35 overs in Lucknow on Sunday in the World Cup fixture. The pacer first sent Jonny Bairstow back into the pavilion and then dismissed the big-match player Ben Stokes for a duck. Moeen Ali was the next victim to face the wrath of Shami as he nicked one behind to the wicketkeeper. Adil Rashid was the next to walk back to the pavilion and the innings was wrapped up on 129 as a result of the Indian pacer's prolific spell.