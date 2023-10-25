1 / 11

The game between Australia and the Netherlands in New Delhi was not only a lopsided contest but it was a game that witnessed multiple records being broken. It was all credit to the Australian batters who posted 399 in the first innings attacking the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground. David Warner scored 104 runs in the game and also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting the second-most hundreds in the history of the World Cup. Warner scored his sixth World Cup ton and is joint second in the list of batters with the most ODI World Cup hundreds with Rohit Sharma leading the charts.