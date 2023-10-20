In pics: Cricket World Cup 2023 - AUS vs PAK
Australia locked horns against Pakistan in match no.18 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and emerged triumphant thanks to their huge total on the scoreboard in the first innings.
David Warner continued his fine form in the game against Pakistan as well. He smashed a sensational ton which helped the Australian team post a total above 350. Also, his brilliant opening stand with Mitchell Marsh saw the duo breaking several records on their way. Warner scored 163 runs laced with 14 boundaries and nine sixes. The star batter provided the Australian side with a partnership of 259 playing a key role in the victory. The left-hander was overjoyed after achieving the milestone and jumped in joy to celebrate his solid performance in a marquee tournament like the ICC Cricket World Cup.
